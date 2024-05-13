Road Work In Livingston & Genesee Counties

May 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Road work is planned in some local municipalities this week.



A project involving roadside berm work starts tomorrow in Marion Township. Work will be done on East Davis Road between Pinckney Road and Fisk Road. An alternate route is advised for non-local traffic. That work is expected to wrap up on Friday.



A one-day project is also planned on Culver Road in Brighton Township on Wednesday for drainage work. Culver Road will be closed between Spencer Road and Canyon Oaks Drive. The Livingston County Road Commission advises EMS vehicles will be allowed to get through but all other traffic will need to find an alternate route. Work will be taking place between 8:30am and 3:30pm.



Road signs are up for both projects notifying motorists of the work, all of which is weather permitting.



Meanwhile in Argentine Township, the Genesee County Road Commission will be doing ditching operations on Tuesday and Wednesday. Crews will be ditching on Fernitz Road, off Duffield Road from 7am to 3:30pm. Fernitz Road will be closed to thru traffic.