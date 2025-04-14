Travel Advisories For I-96, US-23, & Ray Road

April 14, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Ditching and culvert work are taking place in Fenton Township tomorrow. The Genesee County Road Commission will be ditching and installing a culvert on Ray Rd. between Fenton Rd. and Main Rd. on Tuesday from 7a, to 3:30pm. The road will be closed to thru traffic. Motorists should allow additional time to reach their destination.





Another travel advisory for I-96 in the Brighton area. Westbound I-96 will have a double lane closure between Spencer Road and Grand River on Wednesday from 9am to 3pm. The double lane closure is necessary to complete a traffic shift which will result in two lanes of westbound I-96 crossing the median to the eastbound I-96 roadbed. At the end of the day Wednesday, it’s anticipated that all I-96 traffic between Chilson Road and Spencer Road will be in its final configuration for the 2025 construction season.





Another travel advisory has also been issued Wednesday, for US-23. Northbound US-23 will have one lane closed from M-36 (9 Mile) to Silver Lake Road for maintenance. That will be in effect from 7am to 3pm.