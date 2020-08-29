Road And Utility Projects Starting Around Brighton

A pair of projects around Brighton may have motorists wanting to seek additional routes around the area.



The Livingston County Road Commission is getting ready to start construction on Buno Road in Brighton Township. They will be performing road rehabilitation on Buno between Spencer Road and Van Amberg Road. The project is set to start Monday and should be completed on Wednesday, the 2nd. The Road Commission warns that this will have high traffic impact, with traffic on Buno Road being directed Westbound only during construction. As always, weather adversities, changes in contractor’s schedules, or other factors could alter the timing of work.



Additionally, within the City of Brighton, utility work will be begin on Sunday on Grand River Avenue. The work will require the far right lane of southbound Grand River to be closed between Orndorf Street and Cross Street. The City is asking that all drivers take caution and obey construction signage for the safety of themselves, other drivers, and on-site crews.