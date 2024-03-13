WCRC Announces 2024 Road Resurfacing Program

March 13, 2024

The Washtenaw County Road Commission has announced its resurfacing program for the coming construction season.



$4.6 million will be invested to improve approximately 25 lane miles of pavement throughout Washtenaw County during the 2024 construction season. The Commission advises that motorists will experience road closures with detours, lane restrictions, and flagging operations. Access will be maintained for residents who live or work within the project limits during construction.



The Road Commission will host a virtual public information meeting regarding the county-wide resurfacing projects later this spring.



The projects are funded through the 2021-2024 Four-year County-wide Roads and Non-Motorized Millage, Federal Funds and Michigan Transportation Funds (MTF).



WCRC Project Manager Mike Bernbeck said “Most of these investments are made possible by Washtenaw County residents who travel on these roads every day. As stewards of these precious dollars, WCRC is committed to ensuring these resources are reinvested into communities, in which it came from”.



Some area projects include:



- North Territorial Road between Webster Church Road and Hellner Road in Northfield and Webster Townships.



- 7 Mile Road between Pontiac Trail and Angle Road in Salem Township.





Construction will begin mid-April and end during the fall.



More information about project locations and impacts is available in the provided link.