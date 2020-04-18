8 Mile Road Project Starts Monday

April 18, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Motorists traveling through Northfield Township are being advised of some upcoming road work.



On Monday, April 20th the Washtenaw County Road Commission and its contractor will close 8 Mile Road between Pontiac Trail and Tower Road in Salem Township for a road resurfacing project. The road improvements are expected to take approximately two weeks. However, officials caution that all dates are tentative and subject to change. Residents and property owners who live or work within the project limits will be provided access to their home or business but there may be delays. All other traffic must follow the posted detour or seek an alternate route.



A link to the detour route is provided.