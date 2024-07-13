7 Mile Road Resurfacing Project Starts Monday

July 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road resurfacing project kicks off Monday in Salem Township – meaning another closure for area motorists.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will close 7 Mile Road between Pontiac Trail and Angle Road for the resurfacing project.



The roadwork is expected to take approximately two weeks to complete. All dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



The Road Commission says access will be maintained for any residents who work or live within the closure limits.



A link to a detour map is provided.