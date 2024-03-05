Road Rehabilitation Project Begins on Wixom Rd. in Novi

March 5, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A road rehabilitation project has started on Wixom Road from south of Grand River Avenue to Ten Mile Road.



The project impacts residents and drivers traveling through the cities of Wixom and Novi.



The rehabilitation project includes almost two miles of asphalt resurfacing, and adding a left turn lane from Kelsey Bay Drive to Drakes Bay Drive near the Island Lake community on Wixom Road in the City of Novi.



Roadwork also includes new concrete curbs and gutters, storm sewer upgrades, and ADA upgrades to local sidewalks.



While crews are present, Wixom Road from Grand River Ave. to 10 Mile will allow traffic on the northbound side ONLY, and will be closed to southbound traffic, no matter which side of the roadway is being worked on.



This means there will be no southbound traffic allowed on Wixom Road for the duration of the project.



The posted detour takes drivers east on Grand River Ave., south on Beck Road, then west on 10 Mile Road.



The project is expected to be completed in the Fall of 2024.



Driveway access for residents living on Wixom Rd. will be maintained throughout the project.