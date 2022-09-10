Woman Hospitalized After Road Rage Crash On US-23 Friday

September 10, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road rage incident led to a crash on northbound US-23 on Friday morning in Tyrone Township.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly after 7:30am to a single vehicle rollover crash on northbound US-23, north of White Lake Road.



Preliminary investigation revealed that there were three vehicles involved in a road rage incident while traveling northbound on the freeway at speeds in excess of 100mph. One of the vehicles involved was a 2011 Ford Fiesta operated by a 31-year-old Grand Blanc woman, who lost control of her vehicle and slid into the median.



The Office says the vehicle then re-entered the roadway crossing both northbound lanes of travel and went into the ditch on the right shoulder. The Fiesta hit the ditch and overturned before rolling back onto the roadway - blocking the right lane of travel.



The woman suffered several lacerations to her head and was transported to Genesys Hospital in Grand Blanc by Livingston County EMS in stable condition. She was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash.



The Office says one of the vehicles involved in the road rage incident was identified as a Tan Chevy Equinox. The drivers of the two other vehicles have not been identified.



The roadway was closed for approximately one hour for cleanup.



The Office says both speed and road rage appear to be factors in the crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Traffic Safety Division.



Deputies were assisted on the scene by Fenton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.