Man Facing Felony After Road Rage Incident & Crash On US-23

May 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man is facing a felony charge following a road rage incident and freeway crash on Monday in Green Oak Township.



Green Oak Township Police Officers responded to a reported vehicle crash on northbound US-23 near Silver Lake Road involving two vehicles. Upon arrival, officers located a black Ford F-150 overturned in the ditch after going over the guard rail, and a Toyota Camry stopped nearby.



Investigation at the scene, including witness statements and admissions from the involved parties, determined that the incident was not a typical traffic crash but rather an intentional act.



Police said evidence indicates that following an aggressive driving encounter between the two vehicles, the driver of the Toyota Camry deliberately struck the Ford F-150, causing the truck to leave the roadway and overturn.



The driver of the Ford F-150, an adult male, sustained lacerations to his face, hands, legs, and feet but declined medical transport.



The driver of the Toyota Camry, was placed under arrest at the scene and is charged with felonious assault.



The suspect was transported to the Livingston County Jail where he was processed and lodged.



Police said the case remains open. Court records show the felony charge was authorized but the individual has yet to be arraigned.