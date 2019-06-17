Projects Could Delay Traffic in Lyon, Milford & Highland Townships

June 17, 2019

Construction projects are continuing in Lyon, Milford and Highland Townships.



The Road Commission for Oakland County issued an advisory related to various projects that could cause traffic delays lasting through the weekend. In Lyon Township, work is continuing on a carry-over project from 2018 on Grand River at the South Hill Road intersection. Traffic signal installation will be occurring this month and behind the curb restoration is complete. The project is scheduled to wrap up this summer, although the exact date has yet to be announced.



In Milford and Highland Townships, work is scheduled Saturday on Milford Road from Lone Tree Road to Rowe Road. Two culverts under the road are being removed and replaced. The culverts are located just north of Watkins Boulevard and north of Reid Road. The project is expected to take one day to complete but in the case of any inclement weather, then the work will be done on Sunday, June 23rd. The detour route during the closure is Commerce Road to Hickory Ridge Road to M-59 and back to Milford Road and vice versa. (JM)