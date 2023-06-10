Road Maintenance Scheduled Next Week in Northfield Township

June 10, 2023

Crews will be conducting maintenance work in Northfield Township from Sunday, June 11 through Saturday, June 17.



The township issued an advisory for drivers to be aware of continued intermittent lane restrictions on Joy Road between Earhart Road and Dixboro Road for drainage and forestry work.



Drivers will likely experience delays in that area.



Roadside mowing operations will also take place along I-94, US-23, and US-12 throughout the month of June. Mowing will not cause any lane closures or restrictions, but drivers are advised to be aware of mowers and equipment trailers on road shoulders.



A full list of Washtenaw County roadwork can be found at the provided link.