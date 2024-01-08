Road Crews Ready for Wintry Mix in Forecast

January 8, 2024

A wintry mix in the forecast for Tuesday's morning commute, putting local road crews on standby.



“We have about 20 trucks, the big snow plows. We have eight motor graders that we use for snow. We have a series of pickup trucks, and our mower tractors that we use in the summer time. We put plows on them to get into the subdivisions and plow,” says Steve Wasylk, spokesperson for the Livingston County Road Commission.



Wasylk says the county has plenty of rock salt and full-time drivers available if needed.



MDOT meanwhile, is urging drivers to give plows “room to groom.”



“Make sure you’re not crowding them and just using common sense when they’re driving in the area. And there are still some construction projects going on,” says MDOT spokesman Aaron Jenkins.



“Normally, they’re working from 6am until 3am, but once an event happens, they go on 24-hour operations,” he says. “Drivers can look on our Mi Drive site, and they can see the snow plows, see where they’re at, see the roads and have an idea of what they need to do as far as driving.”



The forecast has snow early Tuesday morning, turning to rain by the afternoon. Then a dusting of snow again Wednesday morning.