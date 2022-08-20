Road Construction In Northfield Township Area

August 20, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Some Road construction projects begin on Monday in the Northfield Township area.



The Washtenaw County Road Commission will begin limestone resurfacing on the following roads; Sutton Road between North Territorial Road and 6 Mile Road, 6 Mile Road between Sutton Road and Rushton Road, Rushton Road between 6 Mile Road, and 8 Mile Road.



7 Mile Road and North Territorial Road will be receiving fog sealing, a thin layer of liquid asphalt placed on top of a recent chip seal. The work is weather-dependent and intermittent lane closures can be expected. Those projects are expected to finish up by August 28th.



Meanwhile, work continues on Whitmore Lake Road to install a left turn lane. The project is expected to continue until September 1st.



Roundabout construction continues at Pontiac Trail and North Territorial Road through mid-September.



That intersection is closed to all traffic and motorists should follow the posted detour or take an alternate route.