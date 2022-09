More Road Construction Begins

September 16, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





More road construction coming to a major road. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) is closing two lanes in each direction of I-75 in Monroe County from I-275 to Huron River Drive.



The lanes will be closed starting at 8pm tonight and is scheduled to finish on Tuesday the 20th at 6am. The construction will be for maintenance and motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.