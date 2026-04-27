Road Commission Work on Center Rd in Hartland Twp

April 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Livingston County Road Commission on Monday is scheduled to close a portion of Center Rd in Hartland Township for a rehabilitation project.



Work is planned on Center between Runyan Lake and Hartland Road through Tuesday, May 5.



Center Rd will be east bound only and under flag control. Motorists are advised to seek an alternate route.



Dates are subject to change due to weather adversities, contractor scheduling, etc.



Anyone with questions or concerns is asked to call the Livingston County Road Commission at (517) 546-4250.