Project To Close Portion Of Farley Road In Putnam Township

July 29, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Portions of Farley Road in Putnam Township will be affected by road construction work next week.



The Livingston County Road Commission will soon be placing surface gravel on Farley Road between Rush Lake Road and Swarthout Road. Work will begin on Monday is expected to continue through Friday, August 6. Farley will be closed there to through traffic, with local traffic permitted. Signage advising motorists of the work will be placed in advance.



As always, the Road Commission notes that weather adversities, changes in the contractor’s schedules or other factors could affect the timing of the project.