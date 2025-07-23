Road Commission For Oakland County Employee Killed In Work Zone Crash

July 23, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A tragic work zone crash this morning resulted in the death of one employee and serious injuries to two other employees – all of the Road Commission for Oakland County.



The incident occurred around 11am when the crew was repairing a drainage basin in the northbound lanes of Orchard Lake Road just south of 11 Mile Road in Farmington Hills, when a southbound Ford Escape crossed the center median and struck the RCOC workers.



Police said the driver was going the wrong way on the divided road, crossed over lanes, and crashed head-on into a parked county vehicle and struck the workers – who were seriously injured. The driver was also injured and hospitalized.



RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said “We are extremely saddened by the loss of one on our family members, and the injury of two others. Right now, our top priority is supporting these employees’ families. We also are seeking to help our other staff, and we will have professionals on site tomorrow to assist anyone struggling with this situation. We are asking for privacy for the family of the late colleague and the two injured employees and their families as they navigate these challenging times."



The two injured employees remain hospitalized.



Kolar added “This devastating event is a stark reminder of the importance of work zone safety. Despite our crew taking every precaution to secure the area, there are still risks every single day on the job. Today is a heartbreaking day for the families of our co-workers and for the entire RCOC family.”



Kolar further thanked the Farmington Hills Police Department for its quick response and professional assistance at the scene.



The investigation is continuing.