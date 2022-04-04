RCOC Kicking Off 2022 Construction Season

April 4, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



The Road Commission for Oakland County is kicking off the new construction season with several projects that may affect local commuters.



The Road Commission is set begin this year’s list of road improvements which include many resurfacing projects, a host of new roundabouts, bridge replacements and culvert replacements. In Lyon Township, a $4.4-million project that includes the construction of 2 roundabouts will start in mid-April. Additionally, 8-Mile from Currie to Napier Road at the Salem Township border, and Griswold from 9-Mile to10-Mile will be getting protection overlays. The same will be done for Kent Lake Road, from Silver Lake Road to Grand River.



Out in Holly Township, 2 new culverts will be installed on Fish Lake Road, with one over the Shiawassee River and the other over the Patterson-Holly Drain.



RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar says, in a release, that these efforts will significantly improve road safety and conditions across Oakland County. He credited the increased number of projects being performed locally and across the state to a direct increase in state road funding that was approved by Michigan Legislature and signed into law by then-Governor Rick Snyder in 2015.



A full list of Oakland County projects can be found attached below.