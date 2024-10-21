Public Information Meeting Wednesday On Novi Road Construction

October 21, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A public information meeting is set Wednesday about planned construction on Novi Road scheduled to start next year.



The Road Commission for Oakland County, in partnership with the Cities of Novi and Northville, will host a public information meeting on Wednesday about the planned 2025-2026 construction on Novi Road from 8 Mile to 9 Mile located on the border of the two communities.



The meeting is from 4:30 to 7pm at Hillside Middle School at 775 North Center Street in Northville. The meeting will be open-house format, meaning there will not be a formal presentation but Road Commission will be present to answer questions.



The project will be conducted in two phases, starting in 2025 and completed in 2026. The work includes:



-Reconstructing the curve between 8 Mile Road and Allen Road/the Rouge River (fall of 2025).



-Pavement milling (grinding off old pavement) and repaving with asphalt (2026).



-Constructing of a continuous, center left-turn lane throughout this stretch of Novi Road (2026) that will result in two northbound through lanes and one southbound through lane as well as the center, left-turn turn lane from Rouge River/Allen Road to 9 Mile Road (2026).



-Placing curbs and gutters where appropriate within the project (2025 and 2026).



-Installing storm sewers to improve drainage (2025 and 2026).



-Reconstructing some side-street and driveway approaches within the project (2026).



-Improving pedestrian crosswalks to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) (2026).



-Installing High-Intensity Activated Crosswalk (HAWK) beacons for pedestrians just north of Galway Street (2026).



-Utility relocation work with intermittent lane closures (expected in the winter and spring of 2025-2026).



Phase 1 construction to reconstruct the curve on Novi Road between 8 Mile Road and Allen Road/River Rouge is expected to begin in the fall of 2025. Details and dates will be announced. During the work, that segment of Novi Road will be closed to through traffic. The detour will be 8 Mile Road to Meadowbrook Road to 9 Mile Road, back to Novi Road and vice versa.



Phase 2 construction, which will consist of the majority of the work, will take place in 2026. During that phase, Novi Road between 8 Mile and 9 Mile roads will close to northbound traffic and remain open to southbound traffic based on a recent request from the City of Novi for emergency services. Further details will be announced.



The specified section of Novi Road carries approximately 13,700 vehicles daily.



The approximate $6.7 million project will be paid for mostly with federal funds along with matching dollars from RCOC, Novi, Northville, and Oakland County general government (through the Tri-Party Program).



More information is available in the provided link and attachment.



Photo: Google Street View