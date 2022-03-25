North Holly Road Project Wins Award

March 25, 2022

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



A road project that took place in and around the Village of Holly has won an award from a non-profit organization.



The American Public Works Association Detroit Metro Branch has bestowed honors upon the 2020/2021 North Holly Road Resurfacing Project. The project was a partnership between the Road Commission for Oakland County, Holly Township, and the Village of Holly, and spanned from north of Grange Hall Road north to the Genesee County Border. The APWA presented the 2021 Project of the Year Award in the $1-million to $5-million category earlier this month.



The project involved resurfacing 4.5-miles of road, as well as safety enhancements including improved sight distance, guardrail installation, and high-friction pavement treatment at significant curves. It came in at a cost of $4.3-million, according to a release from the RCOC. Among other things, it provided greater access to the Great Lakes National Cemetery, which is one of only two national cemeteries in Michigan. There was also the building of a retaining wall at Belford Road, and the raining of elevation in three locations to help with drainage.



RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said this was a great example of the community coming together to make a significant improvement that benefits all parties.