RCOC To Halt Road Construction Over Labor Day Weekend To Ease Traffic

August 27, 2025

The Road Commission for Oakland County announced that most of its road construction projects will be suspended for the Labor Day holiday weekend.



Work will be suspended at 3pm Friday, and resume after 6am on Tuesday, September 2nd.



RCOC Managing Director Dennis Kolar said “Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest travel periods of the year. By pausing our road construction, we are helping to ease congestion and ensure travel is safer and more convenient for motorists across Oakland County.”



Kolar also prohibited the hauling of most heavy earth-moving equipment and other large contractor equipment on county roads (vehicles that require a permit to travel on county roads) during the holiday.



The following roads, which are under construction, will remain closed for the holiday:



-Clarkston Road, Joslyn Road to Pine Tree Road, in Orion Township, remains closed to reconstruct a road segment at the Camp Agawam Township Park entrance.



-Cooley Lake Road over the Elizabeth Lake Canal, located between Elizabeth Lake Road and Cass Elizabeth Road in Waterford Township, is expected to close from August 27 until late September for culvert replacement work.



-Martindale Road bridge over the Novi-Lyon Drain between Pontiac Trail and 12 Mile Road in Lyon Township is closed for bridge replacement work until late October.



-Pontiac Trail over Norton Creek just west of Old Wixom Road in Wixom will remain closed until early October for culvert replacement work.



-Spaulding Road bridge over the Novi-Lyon Drain, just north of 11 Mile Road in Lyon Township, is closed for bridge replacement work until mid-September.



-12 Mile Road, Inkster Road to Autumn Ridge Road (just east of Middlebelt Road) in Farmington Hills, remains closed to eastbound traffic for safety enhancements and resurfacing work until early October. This section of 12 Mile Road remains open to westbound traffic. Additionally, the south half of the 12 Mile Road/Inkster Road intersection, on the Farmington Hills/Southfield border, remains closed for reconstruction until early September.



-Wise Road over the Huron River, just west of Carroll Lake Road in Commerce Township, remains closed until early October for culvert replacement work.



For more information on RCOC road construction projects, visit the provided link.