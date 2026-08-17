Road Commission for Oakland County to Start $1M Bridge Preventative Maintenance

August 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Road Commission for Oakland County on Monday will begin a $1 million maintenance project on seven bridges. This is preventative maintenance designed to extend the service life of the bridges and address repairs before more extensive work is needed.



The work includes bridge deck and joint repairs, concrete approach pavement repairs, sidewalk repairs, epoxy overlay, and new pavement markings.



The first of seven projects is the Novi Road bridge over the CSX railroad tracks. That’s between Grand River and 10 Mile. Just one lane open in each direction on the Novi Road bridge.



Another is the Grand River bridge over Kent Lake, just west of Kent Lake Road in Lyon Township. That section of Grand River carries more than 4,300 vehicles each day, and the work is scheduled into 2027.



There’s also the Walton Boulevard bridge over the Clinton River out in Waterford Twp that carries more than 1,600 cars a day.



Specific dates and detours for closures will be announced in advance.