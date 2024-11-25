Road Commission for Oakland Co Hiring Part-Time Laborers, Drivers

November 25, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Road Commission for Oakland County is hiring part-time seasonal laborers/drivers to augment its full-time staff for the winter this year.



"Part-time seasonal laborers/drivers help with providing a higher level of services for Oakland County residents during the winter months," explained Managing Director Dennis Kolar. "They have proven to be an efficient and cost-effective way to help with maintaining roads during snow and ice events."



To be considered for one of the part-time laborer/driver positions, anyone interested must have a current Michigan commercial driver’s license with an "A" endorsement (CDL-A). The part-time laborers/drivers may be scheduled to work three days per week (7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.) and will be on call throughout the winter for additional day, night and weekend work as needed. Every attempt is made to establish consistent work schedules.



"Come be part of the team that has made Oakland County’s roads among the safest in the world," Kolar said to those considering applying for one of the positions. "These positions have also become a good steppingstone to permanent positions at the Road Commission as full-time employees retire. It is also a great opportunity for retirees to return to work on a part-time basis and pick up some supplemental income at one of our six garages located throughout Oakland County," he added.



Paid training and introductory orientation will be provided. The seasonal laborer/driver positions pay $21 per hour.



Those selected for hire will be required to pass a pre-employment driving-skill assessment, background check and a post-offer physical exam including a drug screening. Driving histories will be reviewed.



Anyone interested can apply online at the link below.