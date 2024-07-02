Road Closures For Whitmore Lake Fireworks/Parade

July 2, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Road closures are scheduled this week in Northfield Township for the Whitmore Lake 4th of July festivities.



On Wednesday, Main Street from Barker Road to 8 Mile Road is expected to be closed from roughly 8pm to 11pm for the fireworks show. The rain date is Thursday.



On Thursday, Barker Road from the Elementary School to Main Street; and Main Street from Barker Road to the Public Safety Building at 8350 Main Street is expected to be closed from around 9:45am until about 11:30am/12:00pm for the 4th of July Parade.