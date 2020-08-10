Road Closures In Northfield & Salem Townships

August 10, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Some closures are continuing as part of road work in Northfield Township and Salem Townships.



In Northfield Township, daytime closures are scheduled on Nollar Road between 6 Mile and 7 Mile Road starting today and lasting through Friday, August 21st for limestone resurfacing.



In nearby Salem Township, daytime road closures are planned on Five Mile between Dixboro and Pontiac Trail. Those closures are also for limestone resurfacing and will continue through this Friday, August 14th. On Six Mile Road, intermittent lane closures will occur between Pontiac Trail and Chubb Road all week for preventive maintenance and chip sealing. Finally, work is still occurring at the intersection of Pontiac Trail and 7 Mile, where the Washtenaw County Road Commission is constructing a single-lane roundabout.



Officials advise that all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.