Grand River & Kensington Road Closures Saturday

September 13, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A reminder to motorists that some road closures will again be in effect this weekend in Lyon and Green Oak Townships.



Grand River and Kensington Road to Kent Lake Road will be closed again this Saturday.



The detour is Kensington Road to I-96 to Kent Lake Road, back to Grand River, and vice versa.



The closures are needed so MDOT can perform digital sign maintenance. The sign is located behind the road shoulder along eastbound I-96. A permit was issued earlier by the Road Commission for Oakland County.



That section of Grand River carries approximately 6,390 vehicles daily.