Road Closures for Milford Memories Summer Festival

August 11, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



The Milford Memories Summer Festival kicks off on Friday, August 11. The event takes over the downtown Milford area with vendors, events, shopping, and more through Sunday, August 13.



The annual festival features a beer tent, live musical entertainment, and a long list of activities for the whole family.



The Milford Police Department listed the various road closures in place during the weekend.



That includes all of Main Street from Summit to Huron Street.



In addition, Commerce Street between Oak Street and Union Street is closed.



Drivers will not be allowed on Commerce Street or Main Street in those areas.



Detour routes will be posted and drivers are advised to plan accordingly.



A map of the festival is attached. A link to the Milford Memories webpage is also provided.



The event is organized and run by The Huron Valley Chamber of Commerce and its volunteer committee.