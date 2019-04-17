Road Closures Planned To Relocate Drain Crossings

April 17, 2019

Some construction advisories and associated road closures have been issued for Genoa, Howell and Hamburg Townships.



The Livingston County Road Commission says some road closures are necessary to replace various drain crossings. In Hamburg Township, Hall Road will be closed between M-36 and Strawberry Lake Road tomorrow from 6am to 9pm. Then on Monday, two additional closures are planned that will also be in effect from 6am to 9pm. In Genoa Township, Dorr Road will be closed between Crooked Lake Road and Challis Road and in Howell Township; Owosso Road will be closed between Grand River and Sharp Road. All three projects involve replacing two trenches under the different roads, which will be completely closed to through traffic but local traffic will have access. Signs advising of the closures are up, with a detour posted in Hamburg. Work involves excavating trenches to place culverts and backfill.



As with all construction, the projects are weather dependent. (JM)