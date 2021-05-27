Road Closure Starts Next Week On 8 Mile At Currie Road

May 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Utility relocation on the border of Salem and Lyon Townships starts next week and will require a roughly month-long road closure.



The Road Commission for Oakland County will close 8 Mile Road at Currie Road on the border of Salem Township in Washtenaw County and Lyon Township in Oakland County for utility relocation work prior to an upcoming intersection project. A single-lane roundabout will be constructed in 2022 at the intersection.



A detour will be in effect. The utility work is expected to be completed by June 30th. However, all dates are tentative and subject to change due to weather conditions.



A link to the detour map is provided.