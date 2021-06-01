8 Mile Road Closure At Currie Road Starts Today

June 1, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure that’s needed for utility relocation on the borer of two area townships starts today.



Consumers Energy is expected to close 8 Mile Road at Currie Road in Lyon Township, on the border of Salem Township, beginning today for pipeline relocation work. The road is expected to re-open June 30th.



The work is being done in advance of an upcoming Road Commission for Oakland County intersection project. A single-lane roundabout will be constructed in 2022 at the intersection.



Meanwhile, Currie Road remains closed from 8 Mile Road to 9 Mile Road for ongoing utility relocations work and is expected to remain closed through mid-June.



For the Consumers utility work that starts today, the detour route for 8 Mile Road traffic during the closure is Napier Road to 10 Mile Road to Griswold Road, back to 8 Mile Road and vice versa. This section of 8 Mile Road is said to carry approximately 8,000 vehicles daily. The work is being done under a Road Commission permit.



All work is weather dependent.