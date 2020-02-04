8 Mile Road Closed Between Chubb & Napier Roads

February 4, 2020

A road closure is in effect for those traveling in the parts of Lyon Township.



8 Mile Road is closed between Chubb and Napier Roads for underground storm drain improvements. The closure went into effect Monday and is expected to last until approximately February 24th. Road Commission for Oakland County Spokesman Craig Bryson tells WHMI the closure is needed so that a real estate developer can do some improvements underneath the road. He says it’s connected to a new development they’re constructing on the north side of 8 Mile Road in Lyon Township. During the closure, residential access will be maintained. Bryson noted that section of 8 Mile Road is moderately busy and carries approximately 8,140 vehicles daily. The detour for thru traffic is Beck Road to 10 Mile Road to Griswold Road, back to 8 Mile Road and vice versa. The work is being done by Diverse Real Estate LLC of Shelby Township. Bryson says the official detour is a little bit lengthy but people can find alternative routes on their own if they choose and some might find some shorter routes if they know the area.



The inter-county drain project is managed by the Oakland County Water Resource Commissioner's Office. The various improvements include ditching and storm sewer. (JM)