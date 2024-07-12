More Rite Aid Store Closures
July 12, 2024
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Yet another Rite Aid store is slated to close within the WHMI listening area as the company undergoes bankruptcy.
The latest closure announced is the Rite Aid located at 25610 Pontiac Trail at 11 Mile in South Lyon.
The company is shuttering underperforming locations across the nation as it deals with billions in debt and a significant drop in sales. Rite Aid has struggled over recent years amid opioid lawsuits. In 2022, the company settled for up to $30 (m) million after its pharmacies were accused of contributing to an oversupply of prescription opioids.
Other area store closures include:
1001 North Leroy Street at North Road in Fenton
1020 East Hill Road at Fenton Road in Grand Blanc Township
5370 East Hill Road at Belsay Road in Grand Blanc Township
2880 East M-59 (Highland Road) At Duck Lake Road in Highland Township
1002 East Grand River in Howell
640 North Milford Road in Milford
75 South Dexter Street in Pinckney
7300 Pontiac Trail in Wixom
Rite Aid has not announced final closure dates. The Howell store closed back in January. Liquidation sales are underway at many locations.
Rite Aid prescription information is reportedly being transferred to Walgreens.
Photo: Google Street View