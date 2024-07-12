More Rite Aid Store Closures

July 12, 2024

Yet another Rite Aid store is slated to close within the WHMI listening area as the company undergoes bankruptcy.



The latest closure announced is the Rite Aid located at 25610 Pontiac Trail at 11 Mile in South Lyon.



The company is shuttering underperforming locations across the nation as it deals with billions in debt and a significant drop in sales. Rite Aid has struggled over recent years amid opioid lawsuits. In 2022, the company settled for up to $30 (m) million after its pharmacies were accused of contributing to an oversupply of prescription opioids.





Other area store closures include:



1001 North Leroy Street at North Road in Fenton

1020 East Hill Road at Fenton Road in Grand Blanc Township

5370 East Hill Road at Belsay Road in Grand Blanc Township

2880 East M-59 (Highland Road) At Duck Lake Road in Highland Township

1002 East Grand River in Howell

640 North Milford Road in Milford

75 South Dexter Street in Pinckney

7300 Pontiac Trail in Wixom





Rite Aid has not announced final closure dates. The Howell store closed back in January. Liquidation sales are underway at many locations.



Rite Aid prescription information is reportedly being transferred to Walgreens.



Photo: Google Street View