Rising COVID Cases Push County Courts Back To Phase 1

April 7, 2021

By Mike Kruzman





With the number of COVID-19 cases again rising locally and within the state, Livingston County Courts are slowing their return to fully re-opening and moving back to “phase one.”



Effective immediately, Livingston County Courts have re-enacted several protections to help keep staff and the public healthy. A release from the courts states that with the approval of the State Court Administrative Office, Chief Judges Miriam Cavanaugh and Michael Hatty have consulted with the local health department and determined that local health data related to COVID-19 necessitates the move.



Employees who can work remotely will be allowed that opportunity. They will also enact previously established self-screening, hygiene, cleaning, and contact tracing policies. Proceedings will be conducted virtually to the maximum extent possible and face coverings will be required in a manner consistent with SCAO guidelines. The general public will also be asked to self-screen before entering. Individuals are being highly encouraged to file documents electronically or in the drop boxes located at the Judicial Center. Similarly, electronic payments are also highly encouraged, and appointments for in-person matters will be required whenever possible.



Court Administrator Roberta Sacharski said the Court will continue to monitor local public health conditions and evaluate objective COVID-19 data to assess the Court’s readiness to proceed to the next phase of capacity.



A full copy of their order and guidelines can be found below.