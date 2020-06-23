Right To Life Of Michigan PAC Endorses Vailliencourt

June 23, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s incumbent prosecutor is touting a recent endorsement for the upcoming August Primary election.



An announcement states that the Right to Life of Michigan PAC has once again endorsed William Vailliencourt for re-election as Livingston County Prosecutor this year. Vailliencourt is the only candidate in the Republican primary for Livingston County Prosecutor to have earned the endorsement. Vailliencourt commented that protecting the most vulnerable is an important part of a prosecutor’s job and he thanked Right to Life of Michigan for their continuing support – adding he’s proud to have their endorsement. The Right to Life of Michigan PAC previously endorsed Vailliencourt for Prosecutor in both 2012 and 2016.



The Republican primary is August 4th. Running against Vailliencourt for the GOP nomination is former Judge David Reader. Ragan Lake is the lone Democrat seeking the nomination for Livingston County Prosecutor.