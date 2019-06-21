Utility Repairs On Rickett Road In Brighton Set For Next Week

Utility repairs are scheduled next week on Rickett Road in the City of Brighton.



The City of Brighton’s contractor will be performing a utility repair on Rickett Road, just north of Summit Street. The work is scheduled to begin on Monday, June 24th and will require a full road closure of both north and southbound Rickett Road from Oak Ridge Drive to Sisu Knoll. The work is anticipated to take approximately four to five days. Officials ask that motorists follow all detour and construction signage for their safety and the safety of those working in the area as crews perform the much needed maintenance to city infrastructure.



All of the work is said to be weather permitting. (JM)