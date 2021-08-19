Rickett Road Phase 2 Construction Starts Today In Brighton

August 19, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







The next phase of a construction project in the City of Brighton gets underway today.



The Rickett Road Phase 2 Project will consist of the relocation of 2,600 feet of sanitary sewer force main, removing the landscaped boulevard in the middle of Rickett Road, curb and gutter improvements, as well as mill and overlay of the road between Grand River and Rickett.



The phase 2 portion is the small area of Rickett Road between Grand River and Church Street. Starting at 7am, the southbound lane of Rickett Road inside that project area will be closed to thru-traffic. The closure will be in effect until further notice. The northbound lane will remain open.



The City advises that at certain times during the project, drivers may experience minor traffic delays and/or short-term detours. Motorists are asked being asked to follow posted detours.



More information is available on the City of Brighton’s website. That link is below.