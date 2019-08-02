Section Of Rickett Road Closed This Weekend For Prep Work

August 2, 2019

A portion of Rickett Road in the City of Brighton will be closed this weekend in preparation for upcoming utility system and road work.



Consumers Energy will be on Rickett Road this weekend to perform a gas main and service connection replacement. A press release from the City notes that this will require Church Street from Grand River to the curve at Rickett Road to be closed from Saturday morning, August 3rd, through Sunday evening, August 4th. Officials ask that motorists please follow all construction signage and posted detours for safety.



The City’s portion of work in this area will begin in the coming weeks and last through October. The City’s contractor will be performing a utility repair on Rickett Road between the railroad tracks and Grand River in mid‐August. Work will consist of replacing the sanitary sewer main, removal and replacement of curbing, sidewalks, and driveway approaches as well as a repaving of the roadway.



The City says the project is much needed maintenance to infrastructure and the work will require a full road closure of both north and southbound Rickett Road in the area. Access will be available to all businesses, their customers and employees, and all residents. Updates will be posted on the City of Brighton’s website and Facebook Page. (DK/JM)