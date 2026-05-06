Rickett Road Closure Next Week For RR Crossing Repairs

May 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A road closure coming in the City of Brighton next week that will bring detours and potential delays.



Rickett Road will be closed between Grand River and Lee Road, beginning on Monday, May 11th.



The closure is needed for CSX Railroad to make repairs to the crossing on Rickett Road, just north of Sisu Knoll Drive.



The City says it has been advised that the closure will last 7 to 10 days.



Motorists are asked to follow posted detours.



Maps of the closure area are provided.