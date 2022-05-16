Paving Work On Rickett Road This Week

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Paving work on Rickett Road is taking place this week in the City of Brighton and motorists should prepare for long delays.



The City’s contractor will be repaving Rickett Road from the railroad tracks south to the City limits just past Oak Ridge Drive.



The project is scheduled to begin this Wednesday. The work is anticipated to take three days but is weather dependent.



During the paving operations, the roadway will remain open. However, traffic shifts will be taking place and the City advises that motorists will experience long delays.



Officials recommend that motorists use an alternate route during the paving work.