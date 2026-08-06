Genoa Township Clerk Thanks Voters For Support In August Primary Election

August 6, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Genoa Township Clerk Rick Soucy is thanking voters for their support in Tuesday’s August Primary Election.



It was a hotly contested race in the Republican primary, with Soucy being challenged by sitting Trustee Candie Hovarter and Debbie McCormick.



Soucy had a long list of endorsements, including the full support from the majority of the township board and elected officials - with the exception of Hovarter and Trustee Bill Reiber.



Campaigning got a bit nasty, including on social media, and there were also allegations of sign tampering on the part of Hovarter and Reiber.



Soucy clarified his campaign never accused anyone of stealing signs, “ever”.



Separately at this past Monday night’s board meeting, Reiber was warned he was “flirting with campaign rules”. He made direct comments related to the election at the board table regarding Hovarter – which is generally not appropriate and could constitute violations. He also made personal election-related comments during call to the public.



Soucy asserted he and his campaign steered clear of the controversy, and did not engage in any political attacks. He told WHMI “That was not the approach I wanted, I took the high road on all of it. And the only mudslinging, if you will, was not by Candie, it was mostly by Bill Reiber…and that was disappointing for me. But I never engaged in any of it. I let it play out the way it played out and the people that knew better commented in and so forth - you will never find a post of mine where I attacked anyone or I tried to rebut anything - I just took the high road with it all”.



Soucy stressed the position more than just running elections, which is a big task and takes a large staff and a very coordinated effort. He pointed out that there are 28 statutory duties of the clerk – and 19 have nothing to do with elections.



Soucy has been doing the job for almost a year, having been appointed last November. He received a standing ovation when coming in to the township offices on Wednesday morning after the election.



Soucy highly praised his staff, noting two people have multiple certifications and accreditations - both with over 25 years of experience. He said it’s also the first time the clerk’s department has had anyone with an accreditation – and he’s currently obtaining his right now to be fully certified, accredited clerk.



Soucy added the department is fully functional, efficient, working smoothly, and in great harmony with the rest of the township offices. Again, he referenced his “wonderful staff”– saying they have always been very helpful, warm, engaging and supportive. Soucy stressed he is grateful for the opportunity and happy the residents of Genoa seen through everything and recognized he’s the best candidate for the job – and he looking forward to their continued investment with their vote in November.



Former Clerk Janene Deaton resigned after less than a year in the role, alleging a “toxic work environment” and referring to Genoa Township as “Dysfunction Junction” in the media. Deaton had been elected in the November 2024 General Election, and brought a previous 23-year real estate background.



Soucy was then appointed to the clerk position to the board in a 4-2 vote last November with Hovarter and Trustee Bill Reiber opposed. Both defended Deaton in doing so.



In May of this year, the board formally decided against pursuing a costly, independent internal investigation related to accusations made by Deaton. Reiber was the only member pushing for that investigation, and his motion to do so failed.



Following Tuesday’s Primary, Hovarter will retain her seat on the board - as it was not impacted by her running for clerk. Hovarter issued the following response to WHMI when asked following Tuesday’s election outcome:



"I feel like the dirty tactics and lies are going to come back to haunt them. I have never seen a dirtier campaign than theirs. I stuck to the facts and told the people why they should vote for me. It was disgusting. I’m sure this will be remembered by Genoa Township residents".



The Trustee seat earlier vacated by Soucy was filled with the appointment of Jodie Valenti, who will not be running for re-election in November for personal reasons. Thus, a trustee seat that carries a partial term was also on the ballot Tuesday. Republican Bruce Hundley will face Democrat Ty T. Cole for that seat in November.



Meanwhile, Soucy will face Democrat Matthew McClanahan in November, who ran unopposed.