Memorial Services Set For Rick Scofield

May 19, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Funeral arrangements have been set for a well-known community member who passed away this week.



William “Rick” Scofield passed away at the age of 71 on Tuesday at the Karmanos Cancer Institute due to complications after a lengthy battle with Multiple Myeloma.



Scofield was a dedicated community volunteer and a familiar face throughout Howell. He was named Howell Citizen of the Year in 1986 and has served on numerous boards and commissions, and worked with non-profits in various capacities. The City Park was earlier renamed to “Scofield City Park” in his honor.



Scofield owned the longtime family business, a supplier to the automotive industry, that he developed into May and Scofield Electronics.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Watkins Brothers Funeral Homes, MacDonald’s Chapel of Howell. Visitation will be held next Tuesday from 3 to 7pm. A memorial service will follow on Wednesday, May 24th at 2pm at the funeral home. Visitation will be at 1pm, until the start of the services.



Memorial contributions are suggested to the Community Foundation of Livingston County.