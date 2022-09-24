Richardson Road Work Starts Monday In Hamburg

September 24, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Another gravel road project in Hamburg Township is scheduled to begin.



Starting Monday, Richardson Road will be closed between Swarthout Road and Schafer Road. The closure is needed so that crews can place gravel on the road.



That section of Richardson Road will be closed to all thru-traffic. Local traffic, EMS vehicles and buses will be accommodated.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises the work is scheduled to wrap up by Friday, September 30th.