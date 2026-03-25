Northville Man Charged With Reckless Driving Causing Death For Fatal Crash On I-696

March 25, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Northville man has been charged in connection with a fatal wrong-way crash on I-696.



26-year-old Richard Leon-Zghen is charged with Reckless Driving Causing Death for the crash that killed 81-year-old George Fitzpatrick.



The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office says on March 13th, the defendant was driving a black Chevy Blazer in the wrong direction on westbound I-696 in Farmington Hills when his vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Test results are pending to determine if the defendant was under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.



Prosecutor Karen McDonald said “George Fitzpatrick’s death was a preventable tragedy. This defendant will be held accountable for his reckless actions that led to this fatal crash.”



Reckless Driving Causing Death is punishable by up to 15 years in prison and/or a fine of up to $10,000.