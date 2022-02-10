Man Sentenced For Hitting Ex-Girlfriend's Brother With Pickup Truck

February 10, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A man will serve prison time for an incident in Highland Township in which police say he used a pickup truck to hit his ex-girlfriend's brother.



At a sentencing hearing in Oakland County Circuit Court, 52-year-old Richard Eric Kalinowski of Holly was ordered to serve a minimum of 1 year and 6 months and a maximum of 20 years in prison. He received credit for 282 days served. Records show the sentence was enhanced due to prior convictions and he was ordered to have no contact with the victims.



Kalinowksi earlier pleaded no contest to Reckless Driving Causing Serious Impairment and being a 4th time habitual offender. In exchange, the more serious charge of Assault with Intent to do Great Bodily Harm Less than Murder was dismissed.



Authorities said Kalinowski was arrested on April 25th of last year after a 43-year-old man told sheriff's deputies his sister had called him and said Kalinowski was chasing her in his Dodge Ram pickup truck. As she pulled into the driveway of her brother’s Highland Township home, he said he ran toward Kalinowski’s truck, but was pushed by the vehicle into a parked SUV. He said Kalinowski then swerved at him before driving off.



The brother was treated at a hospital for injuries to his hands and forehead. Kalinowski later turned himself in at the sheriff’s Highland Township substation, where he was arrested.



Records show he remains held in the Oakland County Jail.