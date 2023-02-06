Filmmaker To Present History Of Michigan’s Shipwrecks

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com





The Brighton District Library is hosting an award-winning filmmaker this week for residents interested in the history of Michigan’s shipwrecks.



Award-Winning author and documentary filmmaker Ric Mixter will be presenting and talking about his new book, "Bottled Goodbyes", chronicling some of the most well-known shipwrecks and bottled messages discovered on the nation’s coastlines.



Mixter has dived over 100 shipwrecks in the Great Lakes and is well-known for his appearances on the Discovery and History Channels, interviewing survivors.



This Thursday, February 9th he’ll be at the Brighton District Library from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. to discuss his research.



