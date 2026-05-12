Ribbon-Cutting Giveaways at Medi-Weightloss Brighton

May 12, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A grand opening ribbon-cutting celebration is planned Wednesday morning Medi-Weightloss Brighton. The nationwide brand offers “physician-led nutritional guidance and professional support tailored specifically to you.”



“We don’t do quick fixes. We’re here for a full wellness,” says Emily Crayton, social media coordinator. “We personalize your plan. You do weekly check-ins with a physician, and weekly weigh-ins, just to help keep you accountable and keep you on track to reach our goals.”



WHMI’s Aaron Jack will broadcast live during Wednesday’s event, which runs between 9 am and 12 pm at 2120 Grand River Annex, Suite 100 in the Grand River Annex Plaza.



Crayton says their wellness partners will be on-hand to answer any questions, along with prize giveaways – which have all contributed to a grand prize bundled at $1,3000.



Planet Fitness also donated a one-year membership.



Photos courtesy of Medi-Weightloss Brighton's Facebook page.