Employee Killed In Warehouse Accident

August 24, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A worker was killed in a warehouse accident in Fowlerville on Monday.



The Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration or MIOSHA reports that the incident involved a shipping/receiving handler at RheTech Compounding.



The employee was operating a Hilo in a warehouse and moving pallets of nylon socks containing pellets that weighed approximately 2,200-2,300 pounds when one of the pallets fell on top of him.



The 31-year-old man was said to have been discovered by co-workers, who found him unresponsive on the ground. The employee was declared dead at the scene.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters and EMS assisted on scene.



The company’s website states it is a “leading producer of filled & reinforced polypropylenes, engineered resins, color concentrates and additives.” It’s Fowlerville facility, locate off Grand River, was built in 1997.