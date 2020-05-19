Reward Offered For Information On Suspected Cop Impersonator

May 19, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A reward is now being offered for information related to a Lyon Township couple arrested over the weekend, one of whom is suspected of trying to impersonate a police officer.



51-year-old Leonard Charles Harris and 24-year-old Leanna Paige Garcia-Stowe were pulled over early Saturday morning by undercover Oakland County Sheriff’s detectives in the Kensington Place mobile home community at Grand River and Kent Lake Road. The detectives say they became suspicious when an SUV driven by Harris began following their undercover vehicle. After pulling the SUV over, a background check determined that Harris was a felon with a previous murder conviction and in illegal possession of a police-style emergency LED flashing light, along with a 9mm semi-automatic pistol; a semi-automatic starter pistol; a police-style badge; a set of police handcuffs; a police scanner and a spotlight.



Harris reportedly admitted to the detectives he had used the police lights and other equipment to impersonate a police officer. He was charged Sunday with being a felon in possession of a firearm and flashing lights, and possession of less than 25 grams of cocaine. Garcia-Stowe was charged with carrying a concealed weapon and the same drug possession charge. Both were released after posting bond.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office now says a $1,000 reward is being offered for assistance in identifying anyone who may have been a victim of Harris’ attempts to impersonate a police officer. Anyone with information is asked to Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP.