Newly Revamped Howell Art Project To Take Over Downtown

May 1, 2019

An annual event that brings art to buildings and public spaces throughout downtown Howell is being revamped and expanded this year.



The Howell Art Project will take place May 13th through the 18th. In years past, Howell Main Street Inc. would put out a call to artists to submit pieces of two-dimensional artwork that could be reproduced and hung on the sides of buildings. It would later culminate with an evening celebration and art walk around town. Chief Operating Officer Cathleen Edgerly tells WHMI with the new weeklong celebration of the arts in May, visitors will see different types of art happening throughout the downtown every single day. She says they’re looking forward to the new set-up and weeklong project, which was formatted in a way to make it a much more robust and community collaborative project open to artists of all ages and abilities. She says people can come out and check out the art or become artists themselves and participate in the community mural or chalk art lessons. Edgerly says they wanted things to be interactive and feature different styles and types of art media. She added they’re excited about all of the different elements, noting a lot of people have been brainstorming ideas for the last couple of years so it will be fantastic to see it all come together.



Residents and visitors will be able to walk around town all week long to watch different types of art in progress. Among the highlights will be famous muralists creating pieces that are larger than life on the sides of downtown buildings, famous chalk artist David Zinn of Ann Arbor teaching 3D chalk art classes and Howell High School students adding flair to crosswalks. Residents can become an artist themselves by participating in a community mural at 118 W. Clinton. Additionally to wrap up the summer season, the Howell Art Project will feature a fall Art Walk that ends with an illuminated and animated 3D light show on the side of the historic Livingston County Courthouse building titled LuminoCity. That show will take place the evening of Friday, September 13th with photographs that highlight Howell through the decades.



A complete schedule of activities can be found through the link provided. Those interested can sign up for classes, view different hours for the community murals and learn the locations for the professional mural designs that will be happening. (JM)