Retired Teacher Sexton Announces Run for Livingston Co. Board

March 18, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The following is a press release from the Committee to Elect Bob Sexton:



A retired educator who has lived in Livingston County more than 25 years has jumped into the race for Livingston County Commissioner with a pledge to bring a more moderate voice to the county’s governing body.



(Democrat) Bob Sexton of Brighton Township is seeking to represent District 7, which includes the city of Brighton and all but the northwest corner of Brighton Township.



(District 7 is currently represented by Martin Smith)



“In recent years, I have witnessed the increasingly radical stances of the board. They spend time promoting divisive issues like COVID response and declaring Livingston a ‘constitutional county,’” he said.



“Their stance ignores the views of the majority of county residents. I believe that the role of county government is to provide for the wellbeing of its citizens, not promote radical conservative ideas. There is enough of that in Washington. The county residents have real needs that must be addressed. Not the least of these is the inclusion of all citizens.



“I will bring a more moderate voice to county government.”

Instead of fighting culture wars, Sexton said he would focus on serving the citizens.



“I see real needs for senior services in our county so our elderly can age in place,” he said.



“There is a need for recreational opportunities within the county. We are a highly populated county and growing daily. Yet the services provided mirror those of a small rural county. It’s time to think and act like the growing dynamic county that we have become.”



Sexton taught English and speech at the high school and community college levels for more than 30 years, including 25 years at Fowlerville High School. He was president of the Fowlerville Education Association, helping to negotiate fair contracts for the district’s teachers.



As a member of St. Mary Magdalen Catholic Church, Sexton has been active in working with young people, visiting local nursing homes, and coordinating the parish blood drive.



He has been married to his wife, Claudia, for 25 years. They have three daughters and nine grandchildren.



Sexton has a bachelor’s and a master’s degree from Central Michigan University.



He is the lone Democrat running for District 7.